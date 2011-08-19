TORONTO Aug 19 Western Copper (WRN.TO) said on
Friday it will alter its name to Western Copper and Gold Corp,
following the spin-outs of its non-core exploration projects
into two new entities.
In June, the Vancouver-based exploration company said it
would spin out non-core assets into two new companies so that
it could focus on developing its flagship Casino project in
Canada's Yukon Territory. [ID:nN1E75M1PU]
"After the spin-out, with Casino as the sole asset in the
company, we believe that a name change to 'Western Copper and
Gold' better reflects the significant amount of gold contained
in Casino," Chief Executive Dale Corman said in a statement.
The first spin-out will take a 100 percent interest in the
Carmacks copper project, also in the Yukon, and the Redstone
copper-silver project, in Canada's Northwest Territories. The
Island Copper project on Vancouver Island is being spun out
into a second entity.
The arrangement, if completed, will result in shareholders
of the company being entitled to receive, for each common share
of Western Copper, one common share in Western Copper and Gold
Corp. For each share held, shareholders will also receive 0.5
of a common share in each of the two spin-outs.
Western Copper plans to seek shareholder approval of the
arrangement at a special meeting of shareholders scheduled to
be held on or about Sept. 21. The two spin-outs will seek to
list on the TSX Venture Exchange, the company said.
