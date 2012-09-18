SYDNEY, Sept 18 China's Meijin Energy Group has
bid A$435 million ($457 million) to acquire Australian
diversified miner Western Desert Resources Ltd, Western
Desert said on Tuesday.
The offer of A$1.08 per share is a 26 percent premium to
Western Desert's last closing price. Western Desert said the
offer value includes the rights for option holders to exercise
their options and participate in the offer.
Meijin's interests span coal mining, coke production and
steel making. It is developing a 4.2 billion tonne coal project
in Galilee basin in Queensland state. Western Desert's portfolio
includes iron ore, gold, base metals and uranium, it said.
($1 = 0.9521 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)