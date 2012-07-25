US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp's fourth-quarter profit more than quadrupled on higher shipments of hard drives.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $3.35 a share.
Revenue during the three-month period more than doubled to $4.75 billion.
Analysts on average were looking for $2.47 profit on $4.25 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Western Digital shares closed up 2 percent at $32.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: