BRIEF-GM sets quarterly dividend of $0.38/share
BANGKOK Oct 18 Western Digital is expected to lose about 80 billion baht ($2.6 billion) in exports of hard disk drives from two plants in Thailand that have been forced to close because of floods, the country's industry minister said on Tuesday.
Wannarat Channukul told reporters after a meeting with executives of Western Digital that its exports last year from the plants were worth about 200 billion baht.
"They asked us to speed up draining water from the plants. If it could be done in one to two months, the company expected to then take about four to six months months for repairs. This will cause them a loss of about 80 billion in HDD exports," Wannarat said. ($1 = 30.66 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplanyngam Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 9.91 percent passive stake in Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kkln0x) Further company coverage:
* Hertz global holdings inc -on february 3, amended a number of its and its subsidiaries' revolving credit facilities and financing arrangements