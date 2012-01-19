(Corrects paragraph 3 in Jan. 17 story to remove reference to
30 percent drop in output)
* Plan to resume ops of Navanakorn plant in March
BANGKOK Jan 17 Western Digital Corp
expects its two factories in Thailand to return to
pre-flood production levels by September after the planned
resumption of operations at its Navanakorn plant in March, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Western Digital, a hard drive manufacturer hit hard by the
floods, resumed production at its Bang Pa-in plant in central
Ayutthaya on Nov. 30, President and Chief Executive John Coyne
said at an industry seminar.
"Our focus today is on bringing back our capacity to rapidly
support our customers," Coyne said.
Coyne said he believed the floods would have only a
temporary impact and welcomed the government's plan to improve
Thailand's water management system.
The California-based firm, which vies with Seagate
Technology for the title of the world's largest maker of
hard drives, had warned of tighter global supply until early
this year.
Western Digital has manufacturing facilities in Bang Pa-in
Industrial Park in Ayutthaya province and Nava Nakorn Industrial
Park in Pathum Thani province, both of which were severely hit
by floods.
Thailand produces around half of global hard drives through
Western Digital, Seagate and Hitachi Global Storage
Technologies.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)