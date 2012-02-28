(Changes source)
Feb 29 Hard drive manufacturer Western
Digital Corp said it agreed to sell some production
equipment to Toshiba Corp in March after its
acquisition of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies sparked
antitrust concerns.
The deal would help Toshiba to manufacture and sell 3.5-inch
hard drives for the desktop and consumer electronics market and
for near-line applications, Western Digital said in a statement.
In March last year, Western Digital agreed to buy Hitachi
Ltd's hard disk drive operations for about $4.3 billion
in cash and stock, raising antitrust concerns.
Antitrust authorities in Japan, the United States and Europe
had asked Western Digital to sell some production equipment.
Western Digital was forced to postpone its acquisition of
the Hitachi Ltd unit -- initially scheduled for the end
of September -- by six months.
Now, that it has reached a deal with Toshiba, the antitrust
authorities are expected to give the green light.
In exchange, Western Digital will get Toshiba's stake in its
production unit in Thailand, where operations have been
suspended since last year's floods.
Western Digital shares were up about 2 percent in extended
trade. The stock closed at $39.38 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)