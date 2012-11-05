TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
Nov 5 Western Gas Equity Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $362.3 million in an initial public offering of its common units.
The Texas-based limited partnership told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays and Citigroup were underwriting the IPO.
The limited partnership was formed to own three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners LP. Western Gas Partners is a master limited partnership set up by Anadarko Petroleum Corp to acquire and operate midstream energy assets. ()
Western Gas Equity Partners plans to sell 15 million common units. The filing did not reveal the expected price of the units.
The company intends to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WGP".
Separately, Israel-based translation software and internet search provider Babylon Ltd filed a preliminary prospectus to raise up to $115 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares. The company intends to list on the Nasdaq. ()
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.