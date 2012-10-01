Oct 1 Western Massachusetts Electric Co on Monday added $150 million of notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WESTERN MASS ELECTRIC AMT $150 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 106.381 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.673 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A