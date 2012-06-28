Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 28 Junior Canadian mining company Western Potash Corp said on Thursday that it has ended talks with one potential investor, confirming market speculation that sent its shares spiraling down earlier.
"We're moving on to someone we've had negotiations with for nine months, so we're pretty deep in negotiations," said John Costigan, Western Potash vice-president of corporate development in an interview. "Somebody seems to have made a pretty big deal out of this." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd announced plans on Tuesday to buy the titanium dioxide business of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Tasnee, for $1.67 billion cash and new shares.
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru's finance ministry is considering selling bonds to help state water company Sedapal build up to 10 billion soles ($3 billion) in infrastructure projects through 2021, state news agency Andina reported on Tuesday.