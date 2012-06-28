WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 28 Junior Canadian mining company Western Potash Corp said on Thursday that it has ended talks with one potential investor, confirming market speculation that sent its shares spiraling down earlier.

"We're moving on to someone we've had negotiations with for nine months, so we're pretty deep in negotiations," said John Costigan, Western Potash vice-president of corporate development in an interview. "Somebody seems to have made a pretty big deal out of this." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)