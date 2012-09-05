* Western Potash looking for investor by year-end

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 5 Western Potash Corp , a junior mining company looking for outside capital to help build a potash mine in Western Canada, said on Wednesday that it was talking about a joint venture with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, among others.

Western Potash plans to build the Milestone mine southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan, by 2016 and eventually produce 2.8 million tonnes of potash, a key soil nutrient for growing crops.

"We have talked to and are talking to (Rashtriya)," said John Costigan, vice president of corporate development for Vancouver, British Columbia-based Western Potash. "I would say right now they're one of numerous players. These big companies move very slowly, and we're proceeding cautiously too.

"We don't want to get in bed with the wrong player."

Costigan said he thinks Rashtriya is also talking to other junior potash miners in Saskatchewan, which include Karnalyte Resources Inc and Encanto Potash Corp.

Western hopes to strike a deal with an investor on buying a stake in the company or taking it over by the end of 2012, with a feasibility study on Milestone due in late November.

Rashtriya's chairman, R.G. Rajan, told Reuters on Friday that the state-run company is considering a possible $1-billion investment in Canadian potash mines to secure long-term supply of the nutrient.

That level of investment could make it a junior partner in Western's project, which is estimated to cost C$2.5 billion ($2.5 billion).

India is the world's No.2 buyer of potash, and its major suppliers including Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan , Mosaic Co, and Agrium Inc . The country meets its entire potash requirement through imports.

The world's two biggest mining companies, BHP Billiton and Vale SA, recently delayed decisions on building their own potash mines in Saskatchewan, which is home to more than 40 percent of the world's potash reserves.

Western also said on Wednesday that it had submitted an environmental impact statement to the Saskatchewan government about the Milestone project.

Shares of Western Potash were up 1 Canadian cent to 65 Canadian cents in Toronto around midday.