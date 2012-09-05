* Western Potash looking for investor by year-end
* Rashtriya may invest $1 billion in Canada potash mine
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 5 Western Potash Corp
, a junior mining company looking for outside capital to
help build a potash mine in Western Canada, said on Wednesday
that it was talking about a joint venture with India's Rashtriya
Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd, among others.
Western Potash plans to build the Milestone mine southeast
of Regina, Saskatchewan, by 2016 and eventually produce 2.8
million tonnes of potash, a key soil nutrient for growing crops.
"We have talked to and are talking to (Rashtriya)," said
John Costigan, vice president of corporate development for
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Western Potash. "I would say
right now they're one of numerous players. These big companies
move very slowly, and we're proceeding cautiously too.
"We don't want to get in bed with the wrong player."
Costigan said he thinks Rashtriya is also talking to other
junior potash miners in Saskatchewan, which include Karnalyte
Resources Inc and Encanto Potash Corp.
Western hopes to strike a deal with an investor on buying a
stake in the company or taking it over by the end of 2012, with
a feasibility study on Milestone due in late November.
Rashtriya's chairman, R.G. Rajan, told Reuters on Friday
that the state-run company is considering a possible $1-billion
investment in Canadian potash mines to secure long-term supply
of the nutrient.
That level of investment could make it a junior partner in
Western's project, which is estimated to cost C$2.5 billion
($2.5 billion).
India is the world's No.2 buyer of potash, and its major
suppliers including Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan
, Mosaic Co, and Agrium Inc . The
country meets its entire potash requirement through imports.
The world's two biggest mining companies, BHP Billiton
and Vale SA, recently delayed
decisions on building their own potash mines in Saskatchewan,
which is home to more than 40 percent of the world's potash
reserves.
Western also said on Wednesday that it had submitted an
environmental impact statement to the Saskatchewan government
about the Milestone project.
Shares of Western Potash were up 1 Canadian cent to 65
Canadian cents in Toronto around midday.