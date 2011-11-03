Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
* Q3 adj EPS $1.37 vs est. $1.35
* Rev jumps 18 pct to $2.40 bln
* Warns refining margins in Q4 decline (Adds CEO comment, shares)
Nov 3 Western Refining Inc's quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates as the crude oil refiner benefited mainly from cheap raw material, but it warned refining margins in the fourth quarter have declined.
The price differential CL-LCO1=R between the oil traded in Europe and that in New York was $23.85 per barrel in the third quarter, boosting margins at companies that refine the cheaper U.S. crude CLc1.
"While we have seen some declines in refining margins in the fourth quarter from the levels we experienced in the second and third quarters, margins continue to remain strong," Chief Executive Jeff Stevens said in a statement on Thursday.
Third-quarter net income jumped to $84.9 million, or 81 cents per share, from $6.9 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding a non-cash unrealized loss, net income would have been $1.37 per share. On that basis, analysts had expected $1.35 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales at the El Paso, Texas-based company jumped 18 percent to $2.40 billion, above estimates of $2.05 billion.
Western Refining shares, which have gained about 50 percent of their value this year, closed at $16.21 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down slightly in thin premarket trading. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.