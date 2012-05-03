UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
May 3 U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc posted a higher first-quarter adjusted profit, helped by higher margins and throughput at its largest refinery.
The El Paso, Texas-based company said throughput, or total crude processed, at the El Paso refinery rose by a about fourth to 120,394 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter.
For the first-quarter it posted a loss of $53.5 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with a profit of $12.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Western Refining earned 81 cents per share.
Sales rose by a fourth to $2.34 billion.
For the first quarter, total refinery throughput at the company increased rose 19 percent to 144,831 bpd.
Western Refining shares closed at $18.91 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
LONDON, Feb 24 Bond market jitters spilled over into stocks on Friday, pulling European indexes lower for a third straight session, and the dollar was poised for a weekly loss as "Trumpflation" trades lost momentum.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.