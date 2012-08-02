* Second-quarter adjusted earnings $1.89/share vs est $1.68

Aug 2 U.S. oil refiner Western Refining Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by lower operating costs and higher output.

Total refinery output rose 3 percent to 157,960 barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter.

Output at its refinery in El Paso, Texas rose 1 percent to 132,157 bpd.

Earnings rose to $238.5 million, or $2.19 per share, for April-June from $101.1 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Western Refining earned $1.89 per share.

Sales fell 4 percent to $2.47 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating costs fell 14 percent to $1.78 billion, the El Paso-based company said.

Western Refining shares closed at $23.26 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)