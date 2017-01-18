(Adds details on ship, U.N. plan for self-determination vote)
ALGIERS Jan 18 Western Sahara's Polisario
independence movement says it will ask EU and French authorities
to seize a cargo that was loaded onto a tanker this month in the
Moroccan-controlled part of the disputed desert territory.
The case could break new legal ground in the long-running
conflict over Western Sahara, where Polisario has declared an
independent state, but which has been claimed by Morocco as part
of its kingdom.
Polisario said on its Sahara Press Service that it would
file its complaint with the European Commission and French
customs, denouncing what it called the illegal shipment by the
vessel Key Bay. It described the cargo in English as marine oil,
but shipping data showed it was fish oil.
Shipping databases showed the vessel's manager as
Norwegian-based Sea Tank Chartering, which did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Mhamed Khadad, Polisario's secretary for foreign affairs,
said the shipment violated a ruling from the European Court of
Justice last month that, for the purposes of two trade deals
between the European Union and Morocco, said the territory of
the latter did not include Western Sahara.
He said that, as an "occupying force", Morocco had no right
to issue export licences. The Moroccan Foreign Ministry declined
to make any immediate comment.
The 4,570 deadweight tonnes Gibraltar-flagged tanker Key Bay
made a port call to Moroccan-controlled Laayoune on Jan. 5
before sailing on to Nouadhibou in Mauritania between Jan.
10-14, according to ship tracking data on Reuters.
The vessel's last reported position was off the coast of
Portugal at 1615 GMT on Wednesday, showing a destination of
Fecamp in northern France. It is due to arrive there on Friday,
the data showed.
Western Sahara, which has significant phosphate reserves and
offshore fishing, has been contested since 1975 when Spain, the
former colonial power, withdrew. Morocco fought a 16-year war
with Polisario, which established a self-declared Sahrawi Arab
Democratic Republic.
Responding to an escalation in tension, U.N. peacekeeping
observers have been deployed since August between Moroccan Royal
Gendarmerie personnel and a unit of Polisario fighters facing
off in a narrow strip of buffer zone between the two sides.
A 1991 ceasefire was meant to lead to a U.N.-backed
referendum on the region's self-determination including the
question of independence. But the vote has never happened, and
Morocco since 2006 has promoted its own autonomy proposal.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey in Algiers and Jonathan Saul in
London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)