LONDON Jan 19 A Norwegian shipping firm on
Thursday denied a tanker it manages had violated a European
court ruling after Western Sahara's Polisario movement accused
it of illegally transporting an oil cargo through disputed
territory it claims.
The Polisario independence movement this week called on the
European Union and French authorities to seize a France-bound
cargo being transported on the Gibraltar-flagged Key Bay because
the tanker had made a port call to Moroccan-controlled Laayoune
on Jan. 5.
The Polisario said the tanker's call to Laayoune had
rendered its cargo illegal as it had violated a ruling by the
European Court of Justice last month that two trade deals
between the EU and Morocco did not cover Western Sahara.
Key Bay's Norwegian-based manager, Sea Tank Chartering, said
it had acted within the guidelines set by the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for responsible
business conduct.
"We consider the activities pursued as lawful under
international law," Sea Tank Chartering said in a statement to
Reuters.
"The ruling from the European Court of Justice last month
applies to the interpretation of the territorial scope of a
treaty between EU and Morocco. The decision does not take a
position on the regulatory framework for trade in various
forms," it said.
Mhamed Khadad, Polisario's secretary for foreign affairs,
said on Wednesday that as an "occupying force", Morocco had no
right to issue export licences.
The Moroccan foreign ministry declined to comment, and there
has been no response from Brussels. The French foreign ministry
could not immediately comment.
According to ship tracking data on Reuters, the 4,570
deadweight tonnes tanker is carrying a cargo of fish oil and is
bound for the French port of Fecamp, where it is due to arrive
on Friday.
The Polisario previously said on its Sahara Press Service
that would file its complaint with the European Commission and
French customs.
The vessel's last reported position was off the coast of
Spain at 1545 GMT on Thursday.
Western Sahara, which has significant phosphate reserves and
offshore fishing, has been contested since 1975 when Spain, the
former colonial power, withdrew. Morocco fought a 16-year war
with Polisario, which established a self-declared Sahrawi Arab
Democratic Republic.
Responding to an escalation in tension, U.N. peacekeeping
observers have been deployed since August between Moroccan Royal
Gendarmerie personnel and a unit of Polisario fighters facing
off in a narrow strip of buffer zone between the two sides.
