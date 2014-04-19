By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, April 18
UNITED NATIONS, April 18 France's U.N. envoy on
Friday vehemently denied threatening to use its Security Council
veto power to block any proposals to have U.N. peacekeepers in
Western Sahara monitor the human rights situation in the
disputed North African territory.
The denial from French Ambassador Gerard Araud came after
the United States circulated a draft resolution that would renew
the U.N. mission in the disputed territory of Western Sahara,
but without asking for sustained U.N. human rights monitoring as
demanded by rights advocates.
Two council diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that it would
be futile for the United States to include a rights-monitoring
mandate for U.N. peacekeepers as Morocco would oppose and France
probably veto it. Neither of the diplomats said Araud had
explicitly threatened to use the veto, though they said the
possibility Paris could do so naturally tainted the discussions.
"Once for all and I stop here," Araud declared on his
Twitter feed. "France has NOT threatened to use its veto
directly or not. The last French veto was in the 80s."
"France will take its decision on the basis of a proposal if
there is one," he added.
He was responding to comments on Twitter from Kenneth Roth,
head of the New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch
chided Araud for supporting Morocco on Western Sahara.
"Shame on France, doing Morocco dirty work, for threatening
to veto rights-monitoring for U.N. mission in Western Sahara,"
Roth posted on his Twitter feed.
Last week U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon renewed his
appeals for sustained human rights monitoring in Western Sahara
and warned against unfair exploitation of the region's natural
resources.
Morocco took control of most of the territory in 1975 when
colonial power Spain withdrew, prompting a guerrilla war for
independence that lasted until 1991 when the United Nations
brokered a cease-fire and sent in a peacekeeping mission known
as MINURSO. Rabat vigorously opposes the idea of MINURSO
monitoring alleged rights abuses in Western Sahara.
The U.S. draft has gone to the so-called Group of Friends on
Western Sahara - France, Russia, Spain, Britain and the United
States - according to Ahmed Boukhari, the U.N. representative
for Western Sahara's Polisario Front independence movement.
Polisario wants MINURSO to take up human rights monitoring.
The renewal of the mandate of the peacekeeping mission marks
an annual battle in the Security Council between France, which
defends Morocco's position, and a number of African nations and
Polisario. Algeria is also a strong supporter of the Polisario.
Last year the United States, on Ban's recommendation,
initially proposed that MINURSO take on the job of human rights
monitoring. But Morocco was furious and Washington dropped the
idea. By way of a compromise, Rabat agreed to allow some U.N.
rights investigators to visit the territory.
Diplomats close to the Group of Friends on Western Sahara
said France had indicated last year that it would not veto the
U.S. proposal. But that was never put to the test because the
U.S. delegation removed it from the draft resolution.
Council diplomats have voiced dismay at the fact that the
U.N. secretariat twice revised Ban's report on Western Sahara
last week within the space of several hours. The main change in
the third and final version altered his call for a human rights
"monitoring mechanism" to a call for "monitoring".
Polisario's U.N. representative Ahmed Boukhari accused
Morocco and France of pressuring the United Nations to revise
the report. Araud denied the allegation and Morocco did not
respond to a request for comment.
Western Sahara is slightly bigger than Britain and has under
half a million people known as Sahrawis. It is rich in
phosphates - used in fertilizer - and, potentially, offshore oil
and gas. Polisario has complained about Western firms searching
for natural resources based on permits from Morocco.
Rabat wants Western Sahara to be an autonomous part of
Morocco. Polisario instead proposes a referendum among ethnic
Sahrawis that includes an option of independence, but there is
no agreement between Morocco and Polisario on who should
participate in any referendum.
Attempts to reach a lasting deal in U.N.-mediated talks have
floundered. In his report, Ban appealed for a revival of the
Western Sahara talks aimed at securing a political deal and some
form of self-determination for the Sahrawi people.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)