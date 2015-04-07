By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 7 The head of the African
Union has urged the United Nations to add human rights
monitoring to the tasks of its peacekeeping mission in the
disputed North African territory of Western Sahara.
The request came in a letter from African Union Commission
chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon. A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Zuma asked Ban to circulate the letter to the 15-nation
Security Council, which is expected to vote on renewing the U.N.
mission's (MINURSO) mandate this month.
Zuma stressed "the need to provide MINURSO with a human
rights mandate, and in this regard the AUPSC (AU Peace and
Security Council) has requested the U.N. High Commissioner for
Human Rights to take appropriate steps to ensure sustained
independent and impartial monitoring of human rights."
Ban's press office did not confirm receipt of the letter,
which was dated March 30.
Morocco took control of most of the territory in 1975 when
colonial power Spain withdrew, prompting the Polisario Front
independence movement to wage a guerrilla war that lasted until
1991, when the U.N. brokered a ceasefire and sent in MINURSO.
Polisario now runs refugee camps at Tindouf in Algeria.
Zuma also expressed concern about about the "illegal
exploitation of Western Sahara's natural resources."
The 1991 ceasefire settlement called for a referendum to be
held on the territory's fate. But the referendum, which MINURSO
was deployed to help organize, never took place, and attempts to
reach a lasting political deal have foundered.
The Security Council has come under increasing pressure in
recent years to add human rights monitoring to MINURSO's
mandate. Morocco opposes the idea and the council has never
approved it.
France, traditionally an ally of Morocco, has been accused
of supporting Rabat at the United Nations, but last year Paris
rejected the allegation, saying Morocco was able to defend its
interests without France's assistance.
Rabat wants Western Sahara to be an autonomous part of
Morocco. Polisario, backed by a number of African countries
including Algeria, wants to hold the long-promised referendum
among the region's ethnic Sahrawis that would include the option
of independence. Morocco and Polisario disagree on who should
vote in a referendum.
Western Sahara is slightly bigger than Britain and has a
population of under 500,000. It is rich in phosphates, used in
fertilizer, and potentially, offshore oil and gas. Polisario has
complained about Western companies searching for natural
resources based on permits from Morocco.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Toni Reinhold)