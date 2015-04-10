By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 10 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon is calling for an "independent and impartial
understanding" of human rights in the disputed North African
territory of Western Sahara, according to a report seen by
Reuters on Friday.
Ban's annual report on Western Sahara stopped short of
recommending the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the territory
(MINURSO) monitor rights, which the African Union has urged.
Rather it suggests that the U.N. Office of the High
Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) should do it. He offered
no details.
"I call on the Parties to continue and further enhance their
cooperation with United Nations human rights mechanisms and
OHCHR, including by facilitating OHCHR missions to Western
Sahara and the refugee camps near Tindouf, with unrestricted
access to all relevant stakeholders," Ban said in the report.
"These missions and other future forms of cooperation ...
should contribute to an independent and impartial understanding
of the human rights situation in both Western Sahara and the
camps, with the goal of ensuring protection of all," he added.
The Security Council is expected to renew MINURSO's mandate
this month.
Morocco took control of most of the territory in 1975 when
colonial power Spain withdrew, prompting the Polisario Front
independence movement to wage a guerrilla war that lasted until
1991, when the United Nations brokered a ceasefire and sent in
MINURSO.
Morocco rejects the idea of MINURSO conducting human rights
monitoring and says the African Union has no business meddling
in the issue. Morocco is not a member of the African Union due
to Western Sahara.
Polisario now runs refugee camps at Tindouf in Algeria.
Morocco's U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the report.
The 1991 ceasefire settlement called for a referendum on the
territory's fate. But the referendum, which MINURSO was deployed
to help organize, never took place, and attempts to reach a
lasting political deal have foundered.
"It is vital that all human rights protection gaps and
underlying human rights issues in situations of protracted
conflict be addressed," Ban said in the report. "This would also
contribute to creating an environment conducive to the
negotiating process."
France, traditionally an ally of Morocco, has been accused
of supporting Rabat at the United Nations, but Paris has
rejected the allegation, saying Morocco was able to defend its
interests without France's assistance.
Rabat wants Western Sahara to be an autonomous part of
Morocco. Polisario, backed by a number of African countries
including Algeria, wants to hold the long-promised referendum
among the region's ethnic Sahrawis that would include the option
of independence. Morocco and Polisario disagree on who should
vote in a referendum.
Western Sahara has a population of under 500,000. It is rich
in phosphates, used in fertilizer, and potentially, offshore oil
and gas. Polisario has complained about Western companies
searching for natural resources based on permits from Morocco.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)