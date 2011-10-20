SHANGHAI Oct 20 The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Thursday it will review the listing application of Western Securities on Oct. 24.

Headquartered in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province, Western Securities is making another attempt to list on the local stock market after failing in 2010.

Ranked 44th in the industry by assets, Western Securities will sell 200 million shares in the IPO, according to a draft prospectus posted on the CSRC website.

The Chinese brokerage firm, which has a fund management joint venture with Bank of New York Mellon Corp , did not provide a fundraising target but the company was reported to be aiming to raise just 1 billion yuan ($157 million) from the offering.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell to a 31-month low this week amid worries over Europe's growing debt troubles and as China's economy slowed.

China Merchants Securities Co is sponsor and lead underwriter of the deal. ($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)