FRANKFURT May 7 Western Union Co and German insurer Allianz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop, design and distribute insurance products in several countries around the world, Western Union said on Monday.

The world's largest payment transfer company said it would distribute products provided by Allianz under the agreement.

The two companies will also explore co-marketing opportunities and premium payments for Allianz customers through Western Union. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)