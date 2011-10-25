* Q3 EPS excl items $0.40 vs est $0.39

Oct 25 The world's largest payment transfer company Western Union Co posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by a strong performance at its core consumer-to-consumer segment.

The company now expects to earn between $1.55 and $1.58 for the full year, excluding items. Revenue on a constant currency basis is seen growing 4-5 percent.

On a post-earnings call, Western Union said it did not expect to carry out additional share repurchases in the fourth quarter or make any sizable acquisitions in the near term.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company, which has raised its dividend twice in the last 12 months, had been expected to deploy some of its cash to buy back shares.

"We will have the flexibility to resume the repurchase program soon in 2012," Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek said on the call.

The company has about $600 million left under its share repurchase program.

In July, it agreed to buy Travelex's Global Business Payments division for just under a billion dollars, to expand its international business payments services.

The company, which has been boosting its electronic channels offerings, said revenue in that segment grew 40 percent, and prepaid cards in force were over 1.2 million at the end of the quarter.

For the third-quarter, it reported net income of $239.7 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $238.4 million, or 36 cents a share, last year.

Excluding restructuring expenses, Western Union earned 40 cents a share. Revenue in the period grew 6 percent to $1.4 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consumer-to-consumer revenue, which represented 84 percent of the company's revenue, climbed 6 percent to $1.19 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $17.07 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose about 1 percent in trading after the bell. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anthony Kurian)