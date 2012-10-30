Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro feature phone
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
* 3rd-quarter EPS $0.45 vs $0.38 last year
* Sees full-year GAAP EPS $1.60-$1.63
* Sees full-year non-GAAP EPS $1.65-$1.68
Oct 30 Western Union Co, the world's largest payment transfer company, cut its full-year forecast as rising competition and weak markets weigh on its business.
"Business was challenging, as soft global economic conditions, compliance related changes, and competitive pressures in certain money transfer corridors impacted revenues," Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek said in a statement.
The company said it was planning to cut costs and save $30 million annually by 2014.
For the full year, it expects adjusted earnings of $1.65 to $1.68 per share. The company had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.73 to $1.77 per share for the year.
Western Union raised its share buyback plan to $750 million and its annual dividend by 25 percent to 50 cents.
Third-quarter net income rose to $269.5 million, or 45 cents per share, from $239.7 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's shares closed at $17.93 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.