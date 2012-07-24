(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income rose to $271.2 million not $271.2)

July 24 Western Union Co, the world's largest payment transfer company, reported a 3 percent increase in its quarterly profit.

Net income rose to $271.2 million, or 44 cents per share, for the second quarter from $263.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)