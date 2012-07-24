BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Western Union Co, the world's largest payment transfer company, reported a 3 percent increase in its quarterly profit.
Net income rose to $271.2 million, or 44 cents per share, for the second quarter from $263.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses