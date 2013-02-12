BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
Feb 12 Western Union Co, the world's largest money transfer company, reported a 47 percent decrease in net income, hurt by lower transaction fees in its consumer-to-consumer business.
Net income fell to $237.9 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $452.3 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items the company earned 42 cents per share.
Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $1.42 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million