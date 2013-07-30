* Second-quarter EPS 36 cents vs 44 cents year ago
* Revenue down 3 percent to $1.38 bln
* Company cuts prices to fend off competition
* Shares jump 9.5 pct to highest in almost a year
(Adds CFO comments)
By Neha Dimri
July 30 Western Union Co, the world's
largest money-transfer company, posted a better-than-expected in
quarterly profit as cheaper remittance fees tempted more people
to use its services, sending its shares up as much as 9.5
percent.
The company has been cutting prices and investing heavily in
its online and mobile business to compete with traditional rival
MoneyGram International Inc and new arrivals Boom
Financial Inc and Xoom Corp.
The lower fees boosted remittance volumes for Western Union
but ate into profits. Analysts, however, say the fall was less
than expected and the company was moving in the right direction.
"Western Union's second-quarter results were not impressive
in an absolute sense, but show encouraging signs that
management's efforts to reset the business are taking hold,"
Morningstar analyst Brett Horn said.
Western Union charges about $8.00 to remit $100 from most
cities in the United States to Mexico for its fastest money
transfer service. In contrast, MoneyGram charges nearly $10.00
for its 10-minute cash transfer service to Mexico, according to
the company's website.
First Analysis Corp analyst Larry Berlin said the biggest
price cuts were as much as 20-25 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Scott Scheirman said the company had
already implemented the planned price cuts and that he was not
expecting any significant cuts in the second half of the year.
Western Union's second-quarter transaction volumes rose 3
percent from a year earlier and 9 percent from the first
quarter. Remittances totaled at $20.5 billion for the quarter,
up from $20.1 billion a year earlier.
Janney Capital Markets analyst Thomas McCrohan said the
results indicated that customers were responding well to the
lower fees.
The company's online money transfer business,
Westernunion.com, fared well during the quarter, clocking
revenue growth of 26 percent.
Western Union said in June it expects revenue from its
digital business to triple to $500 million by 2015, from $150
million currently.
Susquehanna International Group analyst James Friedman
called the online business a "hidden asset" that could be valued
at $6 per share, based on the share price of Xoom.
Total revenue fell 3 percent to $1.38 billion as the company
earned less from remittance fees.
Net income fell to $198.6 million, or 36 cents per share, in
the quarter ended June 30 from $271.2 million, or 44 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 34 cents per
share on revenue of $1.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Englewood, Colorado-based Western Union's shares, which have
gained about 16 percent since the company's reported
first-quarter results in March, jumped to $18.60, their highest
in almost a year, before easing back to $17.44.
(Additional reporting by Anil D'Silva and Ashutosh Pandey in
Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)