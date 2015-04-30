Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
April 30 Western Union Co reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it earned lower fees from its money-transfer services.
The company's net income rose slightly to $203.9 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $203 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
The world's largest money-transfer company's revenue fell to $1.32 billion from $1.35 billion.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.