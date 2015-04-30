April 30 Western Union Co reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it earned lower fees from its money-transfer services.

The company's net income rose slightly to $203.9 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $203 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

The world's largest money-transfer company's revenue fell to $1.32 billion from $1.35 billion.

