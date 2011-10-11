* Western Wind says Algonquin offers C$2.50/shr
* Western Wind estimates its worth to be over double offer
price
* Algonquin says not made formal offer yet
* Algonquin says expressed non-binding interest in Western
Wind
* Algonquin says held talks with largest shareholders in
Western Wind
(Adds Algonquin's response, Western Wind spokesman comments,
updates stock move)
Oct 11 Western Wind Energy said it
received an unsolicited takeover bid from Algonquin Power and
Utilities for at least C$150 million ($145.5 million)
and urged its shareholders to reject what it called a "low-ball"
offer.
In a separate statement, Algonquin said it had expressed
"non-binding" interest in discussing a potential takeover with
Western Wind's board of directors but denied making a formal
bid.
Western Wind estimates its value is more than double
Algonquin's offer price of C$2.50, which is 88 percent higher
than the stock's Friday close.
Western Wind shares closed up 58 percent at C$2.10 on
Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange -- about 40 Canadian
cents below the offer price, suggesting investor doubts over the
deal.
Meanwhile, Algonquin said it has held discussions with
Western Wind's largest shareholders regarding a potential buyout
and is confident of getting their support for a deal.
Western Wind is on the verge of going on-line with its
flagship Windstar project, after signing a 20-year contract in
December to supply electricity to Southern California Edison.
The Vancouver-based wind energy developer also started a
10.5 MW wind and solar project in September in Arizona.
The company expects these two projects to generate C$14
million in free cash flow, Western Wind's spokesman Lawrence
Casse told Reuters.
In May, Algonquin acquired Atmos Energy Corp's
assets in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa for about $124 million to
expand its regulated utility operations.
According to Algonquin's website, it owns and operates $1.1
billion in renewable electric generation and sustainable utility
distribution businesses in North America.
"A large U.S.-based corporation, with a substantial U.S. tax
appetite, is the only entity that can offer the full value to
the Western Wind shareholders," Western Wind said in a
statement.
($1 = 1.031 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Gowri Jayakumar and Aftab Ahmed
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Viraj Nair)