(Adds details from press statement, share price)
June 23 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd
said it would buy specialty insurer Western World Insurance
Group Inc for about $690 million in cash to strengthen its
presence in the United States.
Validus said it intends to use existing funds for the deal,
which is expected to close in or about the end of the third
quarter of 2014.
Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based Western World offers auto
and property insurance and, within Validus, it will operate as
an independent business led by its current management team.
Validus provides reinsurance and insurance services and
operates through its three Bermuda-based units - Reinsurance
Ltd, Talbot Holdings Ltd and AlphaCat Managers Ltd.
The company bought Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings for about
$600 million in cash and stock in 2012 to boost its property
reinsurance business.
Validus's shares were flat in extended trading after closing
marginally down at $36.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.
Greenhill & Co Inc is Validus's financial adviser,
while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal
counsel.
Western World's financial adviser is Goldman Sachs and its
legal counsel are Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Morrison Cohen
LLP.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)