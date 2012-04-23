April 23 Canada-based oil explorer WesternZagros
Resources Ltd said it discovered more oil in the
Kurdamir-2 well in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq,
sending the company's shares up 10 percent.
The company raised its estimate for mean contingent
resources by 400 percent to 147 million barrels of oil, and for
mean prospective resources by about 300 percent to 1.2 billion
barrels of recoverable oil at the Kurdamir-2 block's Oligocene
reservoir.
Contingent resources refer to potentially recoverable oil
from known accumulations that may not yet be viable for
commercial development.
Prospective resources refer to potentially recoverable
petroleum from unknown accumulations that a company can drill
from an oilfield.
WesternZagros, which along with other junior explorers such
as Longford Energy is active in Iraq's Kurdistan region,
said the Kurdamir-2 well encountered a 118-meter light oil
column with no interference of water.
"The oil reservoir of the Kurdamir structure extends further
than the area previously assessed," said Simon Hatfield,
WesternZagros's Chief Executive Officer.
WesternZagros and its joint venture partner Talisman Energy
Inc hold a 40 percent interest each in the Kurdamir
block. The regional government holds the rest of the stake.
Shares of WesternZagros were trading 6 cents higher at 85
Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)