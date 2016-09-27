(Adds details on fund, West Face)
TORONTO, Sept 27 Canadian money manager West
Face Capital is looking to raise $1.5 billion for a new private
equity fund, according to a person familiar with the situation
on Tuesday.
The Toronto-based hedge fund is targeting both U.S. and
Canadian investors with the new fund, the source said on
condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
West Face has taken stakes in companies such as Maple Leaf
Foods Inc and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and pushed
for changes.
West Face Capital has been pushing SNC-Lavalin to sell its
stake in Ontario's 407 toll highway, sources told Reuters in
June.
