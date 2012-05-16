* Westfield revises down 2012 FFO forecast to 65 cents from 68 cents

* Keeps 2012 distribution forecast at 49.5 cents

* Says U.S. sales picking up while Australia remains tough (Adds CEO comments, update share price)

SYDNEY, May 16 Westfield Group revised down its 2012 forecast for funds from operations (FFO) on Wednesday following the sale of a stake in its U.S. shopping mall portfolio and some UK assets, but maintained its distribution forecast for the year.

Westfield, the world's second largest mall operator by market value, forecast an FFO of 65 cents per share, down from its previous estimate of about 68 cents per share. FFO is an industry measure of core operating profits and is widely used in the industry.

The shopping mall owner reiterated its distribution forecast at 49.5 cents per share for 2012. Its shares fell 2.1 percent by midday in an overall market down 1.7 percent.

Westfield said in February it would sell a stake in a portfolio of 12 U.S. shopping malls to a Canadian pension fund for about $1.85 billion. It also sold three shopping centres in the United Kingdom for A$240 million.

The group has been selling assets to free up capital and to earn greater returns from property management and higher yielding mall development.

Steven Lowy, Westfield Group's co-CEO, said sales were picking up in the United States, but the retail environment in Australia remained tough.

"We've now got income growth, rental growth, and really strong sales growth in the United States. That's tempered by a more moderate environment in Australia," he told a group of reporters after the company's annual general meeting.

Westfield posted a 1.1 percent rise in retail sales in its Australia shopping malls for the first quarter to March, while sales grew 10.1 percent in the United States for the same period.

Still for 2012, Westfield expects growth in net operating income in Australia of 2.5-3 percent, compared 2-3 percent growth in the United States.

Westfield kept its mall development outlook, saying that it expected to start between A$1.25 billion and A$1.5 billion of new developments in both 2012 and 2013. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)