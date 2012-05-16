* Westfield revises down 2012 FFO forecast to 65 cents from
68 cents
* Keeps 2012 distribution forecast at 49.5 cents
* Says U.S. sales picking up while Australia remains tough
(Adds CEO comments, update share price)
SYDNEY, May 16 Westfield Group revised
down its 2012 forecast for funds from operations (FFO) on
Wednesday following the sale of a stake in its U.S. shopping
mall portfolio and some UK assets, but maintained its
distribution forecast for the year.
Westfield, the world's second largest mall operator by
market value, forecast an FFO of 65 cents per share, down from
its previous estimate of about 68 cents per share. FFO is an
industry measure of core operating profits and is widely used in
the industry.
The shopping mall owner reiterated its distribution forecast
at 49.5 cents per share for 2012. Its shares fell 2.1 percent by
midday in an overall market down 1.7 percent.
Westfield said in February it would sell a stake in a
portfolio of 12 U.S. shopping malls to a Canadian pension fund
for about $1.85 billion. It also sold three shopping centres in
the United Kingdom for A$240 million.
The group has been selling assets to free up capital and to
earn greater returns from property management and higher
yielding mall development.
Steven Lowy, Westfield Group's co-CEO, said sales were
picking up in the United States, but the retail environment in
Australia remained tough.
"We've now got income growth, rental growth, and really
strong sales growth in the United States. That's tempered by a
more moderate environment in Australia," he told a group of
reporters after the company's annual general meeting.
Westfield posted a 1.1 percent rise in retail sales in its
Australia shopping malls for the first quarter to March, while
sales grew 10.1 percent in the United States for the same
period.
Still for 2012, Westfield expects growth in net operating
income in Australia of 2.5-3 percent, compared 2-3 percent
growth in the United States.
Westfield kept its mall development outlook, saying that it
expected to start between A$1.25 billion and A$1.5 billion of
new developments in both 2012 and 2013.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Richard Pullin)