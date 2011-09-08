SYDNEY, Sept 8 Australian mall developer
Westfield Group is looking at a possible investment in
a waterfront site in Toronto, Canada, the company said on
Thursday, after recently announcing expansions plans in Europe
and South America.
Westfield last month said it was entering Brazil and Italy,
extending its global reach to 124 shopping centres in five
countries. Westfield does not have a presence in Canada.
Westfield said in a statement on its website that it was
looking at the Toronto Port Lands site.
"With regard to the Toronto Port Lands site, Westfield has
engaged in preliminary investigation to determine whether it is
a suitable site and/or investment," the company said.
Westfield said it had met city officials to discuss the
city's plans for the site, but had made no decision on whether
it would participate.
The company also said it was complying with Canadian
lobbying practices.
The Toronto Star reported that there had been a complaint
about the talks not meeting lobbying practices in Canada.
The newspaper said the Toronto Municipal codes states anyone
communicating with a councillor or their staff on matters
including development or planning approvals must register with
the city as a lobbyist, adding that the registry showed no entry
for Westfield.
Westfield said: "While Westfield's discussions were
preliminary and exploratory in nature, it is now in the process
of satisfying any registration requirements under the City of
Toronto lobbyist registration law."
