* Invests A$440 mln in Almeida Junior Shopping Centers S.A.

* Westfield's first new market since entering the UK in 2000

* Sees investment contributing 0.3 cents to funds from operation in 2012 (Adds background)

SYDNEY, Aug 10 Australian mall operator Westfield Group said it is investing A$440 million ($447.4 million) to enter the growing Brazilian market through the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Almeida Junior Shopping Centers.

Westfield, which operates in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, has previously announced its intention to tap new markets and Brazil will mark its first move into a developing country.

Westfield Almeida Junior, as the entity will be known, will own and operate five shopping centres in southern Brazil, including two currently under development, the company said.

Westfield Chairman Frank Lowy said it was the group's first new market entry since entering the United Kingdom in 2000.

"While the climate in the world financial markets is volatile at present, this transaction is in the group's long term investment and funding plan," Lowy said in a statement.

Westfield said the transaction is expected to contribute 0.3 cents to funds from operations in 2012. Earlier this month, Westfield announced its estimated distribution for the six months to June 2011 at 24.20 cents per security.

Brazil, the seventh-largest economy in the world with a population of about 190 million people, has a low shopping centre space per capita of 0.05 square metres per person. That compares with 1.37 square metres in the United States, according to Westfield.

The mall operator is also positioning itself in the U.S. market. It said last month that it would return to the World Trade Center site in New York and expects to open its retail development in 2015.

Westfield now manages 124 shopping centres globally with total assets under management at more than A$59 billion.($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)