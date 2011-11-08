* Confirms guidance for funds from ops at 64-65c/security
* Says in discussions with 4-5 parties on non-core U.S.
malls
* Says strong demand for space from foreign retailers in
Australia
(Adds detail, comments from conference call)
SYDNEY, Nov 8 Australia's largest shopping mall
owner, Westfield Group , confirmed its earnings forecast
for the year to December, saying its global portfolio was
performing strongly and sales of its non-core U.S. malls were
progressing.
Westfield, which this year announced to venture into Brazil
and Italy, also kept its development project target of between
A$1.25 billion and A$1.5 billion ($1.29-$1.55 billion) for both
2012 and 2013.
The retail environment has been challenging both globally
and in the company's home market, weighing on Westfield stock.
Shares in the company have dropped nearly 20 percent so far this
year, compared with a fall of 10 percent in the benchmark
S&P/ASX 200 index .
But Westfield said demand for space remain solid especially
in Australia, with a number of global retailers are looking to
tap the market.
"Our job right now is not only to release the existing
centres but to make space," Steven Lowy, Westfield co-chief
executive officer told a conference call for analysts and media.
"The market sentiment towards retail in Australia have been
subdued over the course of this year. Our portfolio remains in
very good shape," he added.
Westfield's U.S. retail assets have also stabilised with the
number of longer-term leases increasing.
On the non-core asset sales in the United States, Westfield
said it was currently in negotiations with four to five parties
to sell its U.S. non-core mall assets and reiterated that some
of the transactions could finish by the end of this year.
"I do think the environment is in a position at the moment
where those assets can get funded," said Peter Lowy, another
chief executive officer for Westfield. "There is a quite a lot
of money sitting around in bank balance sheets waiting to be
deployed."
Some Westfield peers have started share buybacks in hopes to
lift their share prices, many of them trading at a steep
discount to their net asset values.
But Peter Lowy said it's unlikely that Westfield would
follow suit.
"Our preference as a company to invest in our products and
increase the business, and increase return on equity by
developing and growing the business," he said.
Westfield confirmed its 2011 full-year forecast for funds
from operations of between 64 and 65 cents per security and
distribution of 48.4 cents.
On Tuesday morning, shares of Westfield rose 0.8 percent
compared with a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200
index.
($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Lincoln Feast)