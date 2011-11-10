* Westfield says in talks to develop south London's Whitgift
mall
* Says Croydon is strategic location, under served by prime
retail
* Key stakeholder says knows nothing of Westfield talks
* Process of finding Whitgift developer
continues-stakeholder
(Adds comment from Royal London)
By Brenda Goh and Andrew Macdonald
LONDON, Nov 10 Australian developer
Westfield's exclusive talks to turn a south London
shopping centre into a third mega-mall in the city hit a hurdle
when a key stakeholder said the process of selecting a
development partner was still underway.
Earlier on Thursday, Westfield, developer of the blue-chip
Stratford City mall in east London and the Westfield London mall
in the west of the capital, said it was in talks with UK charity
Whitgift Foundation to explore the possible redevelopment of
Croydon's 1.2 million sq ft Whitgift mall.
Whitgift Foundation owns the mall's freehold . The
leasehold is owned by companies including Irish Bank Resolution
Corp. (IBRC), formerly Anglo Irish bank, and Royal
London Asset Management. Media reports have said Westfield could
also be in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in the leasehold.
"Our arrangement with Whitgift is designed to allow us now
to work with all the parties concerned that have got an interest
in there to try and bring forward the major development scheme,"
Westfield's John Burton, who oversaw the Stratford City mall
project adjacent to the 2012 Olympic Games venue, said earlier
on Thursday.
"In terms of commenting on the individual stakeholders and
how they'll be affected and how we'll work with them (it) is
clearly a little bit early," Burton told Reuters.
Royal London said later on Thursday it was surprised to
learn of the talks between Westfield and the Whitgift
Foundation.
"This has taken place without prior consultation with Royal
London or, to our knowledge, the Whitgift Trust, whose
ownerships jointly amount to approximately 75 percent of the
centre and include the management responsibility," it said.
Royal London also said it was keen to progress the
development of Whitgift, and was continuing the process of
identifying the most appropriate partner to move the development
forward.
"Whilst we at Royal London are admirers of Westfield's
London developments, we are aware of several other major
shopping centre developers similarly capable of delivering an
excellent scheme in Croydon," Royal London said.
Burton was not immediately available to comment on Royal
London's statement. The Whitgift Foundation and IBRC declined to
comment.
Westfield said Croydon was a "strategic location" that could
attract more than 3 million customers in an area that was
"under-served by high quality retail and leisure facilities."
In February, IBRC appointed Jones Lang LaSalle to
sell part of its 50 percent leasehold share to a development
partner. The bank bought its stake in partnership with Howard
Holdings in 2005 for 220 million pounds ($350 million).
If it goes ahead, the Whitgift project will likely provide a
boost to the UK's anaemic mall pipeline, which, since the
financial crisis, has been hurt by project delays and a slowdown
in construction activity.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)