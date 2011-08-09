BRIEF-Regency Centers Corp reports net income for Q4 of $55.9 million
* Regency Centers Corp qtrly net income for Q4 of $55.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
SYDNEY Aug 10 Australia's Westfield Group will invest A$440 million to expand into Brazil through the acquisition of a 50 percent interest in Almeida Junior Shopping Centers S.A., Westfield said on Wednesday.
Westfield Almeida Junior, as the entity will be known, will own and operate five shopping centres in southern Brazil, including two currently under development, it added.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Regency Centers Corp qtrly net income for Q4 of $55.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
* Franklin Resources announces month-end assets under management
* In medium term expects sustainable ROE of at least 10%, which implies an underlying ITR of at least 12%