SYDNEY Aug 10 Australia's Westfield Group will invest A$440 million to expand into Brazil through the acquisition of a 50 percent interest in Almeida Junior Shopping Centers S.A., Westfield said on Wednesday.

Westfield Almeida Junior, as the entity will be known, will own and operate five shopping centres in southern Brazil, including two currently under development, it added.

(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)