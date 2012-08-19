SYDNEY Aug 20 Australian mall operator Westfield Group will cut up to 10 percent of its employees, the Australian newspaper reported on Monday, citing anonymous industry sources.

Westfield will trim up to 400 employees, the report said, with the unnamed sources saying the firm had begun cutting staff at its Sydney-based finance team.

The job cuts would be come across all areas of the business, the report said, but heavier losses were likely in back-office roles, such as the finance department and finance and asset management divisions.

Westfield was not immediately available for comment.

The potential job losses comes just days after the mall operator reported an improved first-half result, on the back of solid performances in Australia and the United States, and also maintained its full-year outlook.

Last week, Westfield, the world's second-largest listed retail trust by market value, posted A$751.2 million in FFO (funds from operations) for the six months to June, beating an average estimate of A$734 million by five analysts and up on A$733 million for the same period a year ago.

Westfield also reiterated its FFO forecast for 2012 at 65 cents per security and its distribution forecast at 49.5 cents apiece.

