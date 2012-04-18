(Adds details)
* Sells majority stake in 7 malls to Starwood Capital
* To use proceeds to cut debt, redevelop U.S. malls
SYDNEY, April 18 Westfield Group, the
world's second-largest shopping mall owner, has agreed to sell
eight U.S malls for $1.154 billion as it raises capital to
redevelop its other lucrative properties.
Westfield said in a statement Starwood Capital Group would
take a majority interest in seven of the malls for $1 billion
through a new retail platform. Westfield will retain a 10
percent stake. The other mall would be sold in a separate deal.
Westfield, which owns 118 malls globally, would use the
proceeds to pay down debt and invest in redeveloping properties
in the United States, including its World Trade Centre property,
co-chief executive Peter Lowy said.
"Today's announcement represents a further step in our
strategic plan to increase return on equity and long term
earnings growth," Lowy said.
The Starwood deal is expected to close in the second quarter
of 2012, while the standalone transaction is scheduled to close
in 45 days.
The deals are the latest move by Westfield to reinvent
itself after spinning off stakes in its Australian malls in 2010
to free up capital and earn greater returns from property
management and higher-yielding mall development.
Westfield, which is entering new markets such as Brazil and
Italy to find growth outside Australia and United States, has
previously flagged plans to sell some mid-scale malls to raise
capital for several billion dollars of redevelopment.
In February, it said it was selling a stake in a portfolio
of 12 U.S. malls to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for
about $1.85 billion, freeing up cash to fund a share buy back
and to expand its global reach.
Westfield said the sale value of the lastest deal was about
equal to the book value of the assets. The eight malls have
aggregate sales per square foot of $373 and were 93.8 percent
leased as of last year end.
