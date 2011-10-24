(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 West Fraser Timber posted a sharp drop in third-quarter profit, as a weak U.S. housing market continued to hurt the Canadian lumber and wooden panels maker.

July-September earnings from continuing operations fell to C$6 million, or 14 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$49 million, or C$1.15 per basic share, a year ago.

Sales fell slightly to C$705 million.

"Lumber prices are expected to remain at or fall below current levels as low U.S. housing starts will continue to limit demand," the company said in a statement.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based West Fraser, which also makes fibreboard, plywood, pulp, kraft paper and newsprint, said the pulp market weakened amid high global inventories.

Shares of the company closed at C$42.54 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.