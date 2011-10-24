Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 24 West Fraser Timber posted a sharp drop in third-quarter profit, as a weak U.S. housing market continued to hurt the Canadian lumber and wooden panels maker.
July-September earnings from continuing operations fell to C$6 million, or 14 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$49 million, or C$1.15 per basic share, a year ago.
Sales fell slightly to C$705 million.
"Lumber prices are expected to remain at or fall below current levels as low U.S. housing starts will continue to limit demand," the company said in a statement.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based West Fraser, which also makes fibreboard, plywood, pulp, kraft paper and newsprint, said the pulp market weakened amid high global inventories.
Shares of the company closed at C$42.54 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.