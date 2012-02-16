Feb 16 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd posted a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations hurt by weak lumber and pulp prices.

North America's largest softwood lumber producer reported a loss of C$10.6 million, or 25 Canadian cents a share, from continuing operations in October-December.

It had earned C$27.8 million, or 65 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 9.6 percent to C$650 million.

West Fraser, which has sawmills in Western Canada and the southeastern United States, said its lumber segment was affected by weaker prices for lower-grade SPF lumber and lower shipments.

Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based West Fraser, which also makes fibreboard, plywood, pulp, kraft paper and newsprint, closed at C$46.35 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)