PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd posted a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations hurt by weak lumber and pulp prices.
North America's largest softwood lumber producer reported a loss of C$10.6 million, or 25 Canadian cents a share, from continuing operations in October-December.
It had earned C$27.8 million, or 65 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 9.6 percent to C$650 million.
West Fraser, which has sawmills in Western Canada and the southeastern United States, said its lumber segment was affected by weaker prices for lower-grade SPF lumber and lower shipments.
Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based West Fraser, which also makes fibreboard, plywood, pulp, kraft paper and newsprint, closed at C$46.35 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.