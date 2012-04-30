April 30 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
posted a first-quarter loss from continuing operations, hurt by
higher costs and lower lumber and pulp prices.
January-March loss from continuing operations was C$16.7
million ($16.9 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share,
compared with earnings of C$19.9 million, or 46 Canadian cents
per share, a year ago.
Sales fell 1 percent to C$681 million.
There was continued weakness in offshore prices for
low-grade spruce-pine-fir (SPF) lumber, the company said in a
statement.
Cost of products sold increased about 15 percent to C$495.2
million.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.77
billion, closed at C$43.43 on Monday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.9880 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)