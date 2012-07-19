Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reported a second-quarter profit, on high lumber prices and strong demand from Asia.
April-June earnings from continuing operations was C$26.9 million ($26.71 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$11.4 million, or a loss of 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 8 percent to C$774.4 million.
The company, which has operations in western Canada and the southern United States, said the average northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) benchmark price for the quarter increased to $900 per tonne from $870 in the previous quarter.
NBSK is the paper industry's benchmark grade of pulp, and is produced mainly in Canada and the Nordic countries.
Shares of the company closed at C$50.93 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0073 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.