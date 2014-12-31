BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board
Dec 31 Westgrund AG :
* Acquires additional property portfolio with 2,800 units 'off-market'
* Purchase was executed under exclusivity and away from a structured bidding process
* Closing of deal is expected during H1 2015
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders