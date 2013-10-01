FRANKFURT Oct 1 German mortgage bank Westimmo , formerly a unit of defunct WestLB, on Tuesday said it has not been involved in fixing the benchmark interest rate Libor.

The bank would defend itself strongly against such allegations, it said, adding it was reacting to press reports mentioning Westimmo as one of 13 banks subject to a probe by U.S. credit union regulator NCUA.

WestLB, once Germany's largest state-backed lender and a member of the Libor panel, was broken up last year - a step the European competition watchdog had demanded in return for the state aid it received in the financial crisis.

As part of the breakup, property finance unit Westimmo was transferred to WestLB's "bad bank" called Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA).

Westimmo itself has never been a member of the Libor panel, the bank said in its statement.