(Corrects contract expiration to April 29 from almost a year
ago)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of
Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a
lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components
manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that
the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.
Westinghouse, which has been operating under bankruptcy
protection, had only begun formal negotiations with the
International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Shipbuilders,
Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers in April for a contract that
expired April 29 of this year.
The Boilermakers and Westinghouse engaged in a mediation
process that was unfortunately not successful, and the union has
refused to accept the company's last, best and final contract
offer, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Sandra Maler)