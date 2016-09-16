* First Westinghouse AP1000 reactor to start early 2017
* Westinghouse expects to build tens more in China
* In talks to build six AP1000 reactors in India
* Expects UK license for AP1000 reactor in Q1 2017
LONDON, Sept 16 Toshiba-owned nuclear reactor
manufacturer Westinghouse expects to connect its first
1,000 megawatt medium-sized nuclear reactor to the grid in China
early in 2017 and sees the country building a fleet of them in
coming years.
Four AP1000s are under construction in China, and when the
first goes online, three years behind schedule, it will be a
world first for a third-generation reactor.
With better safety features than the current 400 or so
second-generation reactors operating worldwide, they are more
complex to build and both Westinghouse and its French competitor
Areva <AREVA .PA> have faced years of construction delays.
Jose Gutierrez, interim Chief Executive Officer of
Westinghouse, told Reuters at the World Nuclear Association
conference that following final-stage hot-testing of the Sanmen
1 reactor in China's Zhejiang province, fuel will be loaded end
2016 with startup and grid connection due early 2017.
He said timing would depend on Chinese authorities.
Zheng Minghuang, vice president of China's State Nuclear
Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC), told Reuters at the
conference he expects grid connection as Sanmen in January, with
commercial operation starting by May.
The second AP1000 at Haiyang, in Shandong province, should
follow about one month later, Zheng added.
"The commercial date in the contract was November 2013
start. That is a delay of more than three years... We are doing
our best," he said.
Gutierrez said that in 2017-18 Westinghouse will have four
AP1000 reactors operating in China, adding that the firm's
Chinese partners plan to build several more AP1000s.
"We expect to see a fleet of AP1000 reactors in China...We
don't know how many China wants to build, but it could be tens,"
he said.
OTHER MARKETS
He said he expects the first AP100s in the United States to
be in operation in 2020. Westinghouse placed the reactor vessel
in its first U.S. AP1000 reactor at V.C. Summer, South Carolina,
in August and expects to place the one in the reactor at Vogtle,
Georgia in October. Two more are under construction and more
could be built, he said.
"We are very confident that the first two AP100s in the US
will be in operation by 2020, and why not all of them," he said.
In India, Westinghouse is in talks with state-owned Nuclear
Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) about a contract to build six
AP1000s. During a visit to Washington in June, Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi said the intention was to have a contract
in place by June 2017.
Gutierrez said he was not yet sure whether the contract for
the site in Andra Pradesh would be only for reactors or would
also include fuel and services.
Unlike Areva and Russia's Rosatom, Westinghouse has no mines
or enrichment facilities but provides fuel to its customers via
contracts with uranium miners and enrichment companies.
Westinghouse - 87 percent owned by Japan's Toshiba, 10
percent by Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom and 3 percent by Japanese
nuclear equipment maker IHI - is one of the few private
operators, along with GE Hitachi, in a nuclear industry
dominated by state-owned players.
Westinghouse is also in talks with Bulgaria about building
an AP1000 there, following the signature of a contract in 2014
for the construction of a reactor at the Kozloduy site.
The Balkan country - which operates two Soviet-made reactors
- is keen to reduce its energy dependence on Russia but progress
has been slow.
"Frankly speaking, we are not progressing as fast as we
would like to, but we will see," Gutierrez said.
In Britain, the NuGen consortium, owned by Toshiba and
Engie, plans to build three AP1000 reactors in Cumbria.
Westinghouse expects to finalize the Generic Design Assessment
in the first quarter of 2017.
"We are progressing extremely well with the British
regulator," Gutierrez said.
Although the AP1000 is licensed in the U.S. and China, all
new reactors need to be licensed in every new country they
enter, a process that takes years.
Gutierrez said Westinghouse is also pursuing new reactor
sales in other countries, including in the Czech Republic,
Poland and South Africa.
He added that the United Arab Emirates is also thinking
about buying more reactors, while Vietnam and Saudi Arabia are
also possibilities.
