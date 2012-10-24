NEW YORK Oct 24 Westinghouse Electric Co, a
unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, will rely on Intel Corp's
McAfee unit to prevent network intrusions into nuclear
power plants that it builds, the two companies said on
Wednesday.
Westinghouse, a supplier of nuclear power plants, will
integrate security components into its control systems in both
currently operating plants and new ones under construction that
will enable it to detect and prevent attacks.
The move extends Westinghouse's ability to maintain cyber
security for digital control systems, and comes in response to
concerns about threats to plant control systems, the companies
said.
The nuclear energy industry introduced a cyber security
program after the Sept. 11 2001 attacks. By 2008, all 104
operating nuclear power plants in the United States implemented
regulatory guidelines, which called for protections against
computer viruses, worms and associated computer programs.
The Westinghouse-McAfee agreement comes two weeks after U.S.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta called for steps to bolster U.S.
cyber defenses.
He said that an August cyber attack on Saudi Arabia's state
oil company, Saudi Aramco, crippled some 30,000 computers, which
probably made it the most destructive attack the private sector
has seen to date.