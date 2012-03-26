(Refiles to fix source in brief)

March 26 March 26 Westinghouse E lectric Company: * Westinghouse restructures new plant organization * Say splitting its nuclear power plants product line into two distinct organizations * Says is building four new ap1000 plants in China, with the first expected to come online in 2013 * Says Jim Ferland will assume his new role as Westinghouse president and CEO effective April 1 * Says in the U.S. 4 ap1000 plants are being built with first unit expected to come online in 2016 * Says Deva Chari and Sandy Rupprecht to lead the two organizations