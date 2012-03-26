BRIEF-Fortress Investment says will pay Softbank termination fee of $98.4 mln if merger breaks up
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - will pay Softbank a termination fee of $98.4 million if merger breaks up under certain circumstances
March 26 March 26 Westinghouse E lectric Company: * Westinghouse restructures new plant organization * Say splitting its nuclear power plants product line into two distinct organizations * Says is building four new ap1000 plants in China, with the first expected to come online in 2013 * Says Jim Ferland will assume his new role as Westinghouse president and CEO effective April 1 * Says in the U.S. 4 ap1000 plants are being built with first unit expected to come online in 2016 * Says Deva Chari and Sandy Rupprecht to lead the two organizations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co acquired Guy Metals Inc, a privately-owned metal service center company located in Hammond, Wisconsin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: