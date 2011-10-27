(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Westinghouse Solar Inc's
third-quarter net loss narrowed on strong demand for its cheaper
solar panels and the company forecast a 20-40 percent sequential
revenue growth for the fourth quarter.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2011 is projected to
be in the 12-15 percent range, up from 8.4 percent in the third
quarter.
The solar power systems maker said margins rose sequentially
helped by its new manufacturing partner for lower-cost solar
panels.
The company forecast full-year revenue at $12-13 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $16.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For July-September, net loss from continuing operations
narrowed to $703,000, or 5 cents a share, from a net loss $2.2
million, or 22 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 57 percent to $3.4 million.
Westinghouse Solar shares closed at $0.79 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)