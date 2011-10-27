(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Westinghouse Solar Inc's third-quarter net loss narrowed on strong demand for its cheaper solar panels and the company forecast a 20-40 percent sequential revenue growth for the fourth quarter.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2011 is projected to be in the 12-15 percent range, up from 8.4 percent in the third quarter.

The solar power systems maker said margins rose sequentially helped by its new manufacturing partner for lower-cost solar panels.

The company forecast full-year revenue at $12-13 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $16.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For July-September, net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $703,000, or 5 cents a share, from a net loss $2.2 million, or 22 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 57 percent to $3.4 million.

Westinghouse Solar shares closed at $0.79 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.