* CBD Energy will own 85 pct of combined co

* Deal likely to close in Q3

* CBD Energy expects deal to add to FY13 earnings (Adds details about on CBD's stake, deal)

Feb 16 Australian renewable energy company CBD Energy plans to buy Westinghouse Solar Inc in an all-stock deal to enter the emerging North American solar market, the U.S. solar power systems maker said.

CBD Energy, Westinghouse Solar's second-biggest shareholder with a 10.39 percent stake, will own 85 percent of the combined company once the deal likely closes in the third quarter.

"The United States is forecast to be one of the largest markets for solar energy generation in the next few years. Consequently, CBD has been looking for a point of entry into the US market for some time ...," CBD Energy Chief Executive Gerry McGowan said.

United States and India are expected to offset falling solar demand in top market Europe, where cutbacks on renewable energy incentives and a weak economy have led to an oversupply.

CBD Energy, which last month bought its current stake in Westinghouse Solar for 60 cents per share, expects the deal to add to its earnings once it closes and throughout 2013 fiscal year.

Westinghouse Solar shares, which have lost about two-thirds of their value in the past one year, closed at 76 cents on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. CBD Energy shares closed at 8 Australian cents.

Westinghouse Solar also said CBD Energy intends to apply for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange prior to the closing of the deal.

Chardan Capital Markets is advising CBD.

Separately, Westinghouse said its fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $1.2 million, or 9 cents per share, from a loss of $1.3 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, it lost 13 cents per share.

Revenue dipped to $3.3 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)